Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 was one of the most successful seasons of the singing reality show. While Pawandeep Rajan emerged as its winner, Arunita Kanjilal was the runner-up. Even after the show has ended now, this duo never fails to make headlines. Recently, Pawandeep and Arunita met Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan's parents – Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's parents are a huge fan of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal and had recently expressed their desire to meet the singers. The duo met Rakesh-Pinkie for around three hours. Talking about the same, Pawandeep Rajan told ETimes, "Both Rakesh ji and Pinkie ji got really emotional and hugged both of us. We did sing quite a few songs and they really enjoyed our company."

Not just this, but he also revealed that Hrithik Roshan's mother gifted him a gold chain with rudraksha. The singers were also gifted with pouches with Goddess Laxmi coins in it. "She told me that the chain was given to her by her father. It has rudraksha and I was about to get myself a rudraksha and Pinkieji gifted it to me," Pawandeep told the entertainment portal.

On being asked if they met Hrithik Roshan as well, Pawandeep said, “We met him for a brief time. He wished both of us and said ‘keep working hard and rise in life’.”

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 concluded on August 15 with a 12-hour long ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ in which several celebrities including Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and others performed. Even Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the show. The makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.