Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 makers have recently introduced a new elimination rule ‘powerplay’. It means that there will be no eviction in the coming few weeks and the contestants (top 9) including Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal and others. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the eliminations won’t happen for a couple of weeks and once the powerplay ends, Indian Idol 12 judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will calculate the total number of votes of each contestant. Participants with the highest votes will get a direct entry in the finale.

It is speculated that 5 contestants out of 9 will reach the finale. Whereas, the remaining other singers will be left out of the show. This means that the reality singing show is in the hands of the viewers and voters. Singers from Indian Idol 12, who get the maximum amount of love and votes, will take home the trophy. Also Read - Somya Seth on Battling Suicidal Thoughts When She Was Pregnant: ‘I Could Kill Myself, My Son Saved Me’

Top 9 contestants of Indian Idol 12 who are contesting against each other are Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Contestant Pawandeep Rajan Drives on Mountain Road, Video is Breaking Internet

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 makes an entry in the top five of the TRP report. It has beaten Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin, and has grabbed the third position with 7366 impressions.

Last weekend in the Ram Naami special episode, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev graced the show and shared a few unknown stories with the contestants and judges.

