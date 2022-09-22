Indian Idol 13: Popular singer Himesh Reshammiya praised the ‘Indian Idol 13‘ contestant Shirsha Rakshit for her singing style and called her ‘Vishu Ki Vinu’ as she dedicated her performance to singer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani.Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar Awestruck by Roopam Bharnariya's Rendition of Ram Chahe Leela, Fans Say, 'Dil Khush Kar Diya'

Himesh said: “Your tonality is amazing, you are a great singer. Every sur and taal (tone and rhythm) was pitch perfect. Shirsha you are a total package. We love hearing your voice.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a Nightingale as She Sings 'Taaron ke Shehar', Fans Say 'Better Than Original' - Watch

The Kolkata-based contestant sang a beautiful ghazal ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo’ which impressed judges Himesh, Vishal and Neha Kakkar and in fact, Neha gifted Vishal’s poster to her. Also Read - 'Nautanki Ki Dukan Comes Back!' Indian Idol 13 Trolled by Fans After New Promo Promises Family Entertainment - Watch

Shirsha added how she prepared a shayari for Vishal: “I am so happy to be on this stage, it is a dream come true for me. Vishal sir is my favourite and impressing him was tough as well as fun. I had prepared a shayari before my performance for him. I am so overwhelmed by the judges, who have supported me and given me this opportunity.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television every weekend.

— Except for the headline, the story is taken from IANS