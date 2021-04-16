Singer Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12, had an ‘oop’ moment on the stage while dancing with host Aditya Narayan. In the throwback video which is going insanely viral on social media, Neha can be seen slipping down from Aditya’s hand and fall down on the stage. The video is shared by Sony TV, where Neha told Aditya, “Chalo, Adi, aaj tumhara aur mera dance ho jaaye (let’s have a dance-off today).” Also Read - Neha Kakkar, in Rs 47K Sharara Set, is Brightest Ray of Sunshine - Check Stunning Pics

As Neha goes up to the stage, they start grooving to the song ‘Dilbar’. While Neha aces her killer dance steps, Aditya Narayan tries to copy her in a hilarious manner that leaves co-judges – Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik as well as the contestants in splits. In the end, they tried to do a step together but Aditya lose grip of Neha and she tumbled down to the ground. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 1,08,000 Lehenga is Treat For Sore Eyes as She Poses With Rohanpreet Singh

Watch the hilarious video here:



During Indian Idol 11, the reports suggested that Neha and Aditya will tie the knot. Their respective parents even came on the show and gave the stamp of their approval. However, it was later revealed that it was a publicity stunt to boost the TRP ratings of the show.

Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

On the personal front, in October last year, Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish dreamy wedding. Recently, she released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.