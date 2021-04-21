In the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 12, fans’ favourite couple, Pawandepp Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be coming together on stage to put up a stellar performance. Well, we are sure with their soulful music, they will once again win millions of hearts. Pawandeep will be returning on the stage after his recovery from coronavirus. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Is Contestant Sawai Bhatt Exiting From The Show? Read Here

Apart from Pawandeep, contestant Ashish Kulkarni is also going to come back on stage to do his performance. Neha Kakkar along with Rohanpreet Singh will burn the stage.

Indian Idol 12 is all set to pay a special tribute to judge and singer Neha Kakkar. A source close to the development told Bollywood Life that her whole family would be gracing the show. "Tony Kakkar, Sony Kakkar will be coming on Indian Idol 12. The whole set will be decorated as a tribute to Neha and her family. Neha's singer-husband, Rohanpreet Singh would be joining the songstress for the special episode too." The special episodes will be aired next weekend (May 1 and May 2).

Meanwhile, Neha will not be seen in an upcoming special episode that is all set to air this weekend. It so happened that the singer had some prior commitments on the day the episode was shot (April 13) and hence, she won’t be seen on the show for the particular episode. The team of Indian Idol had shot for its last episode on April 13 and is likely to air reruns in the coming weekends as they have a bank of only two episodes due to the near lockdown situation in Mumbai.

At present, there are 9 contestants who are contesting against each other in the show – Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro.