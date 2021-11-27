India’s Best Dancer season 2: Nora Fatehi will be a guest on the dancing reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 this weekend. The forthcoming episode’s commercial depicts how to show judge Terence Lewis had Nora on his mind and failed to escort his co-judge, Malaika Arora.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Nora Fatehi’s Kusu Kusu, Internet Says 'Superb' | Watch

“Welcome back, Nora,” Terence exclaims from his seat as Nora enters the stage. “Uske liye Maniesh hai (Host Maniesh is there to welcome her),” interrupts his co-judge, Geeta Kapur. As Nora performs her belly dance moves, Terence is taken aback, prompting Geeta to exclaim, “Arre muh toh band karo uncle (shut your mouth uncle).” Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Girls Dance to Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Kusu Kusu, Nora Fatehi is Mighty Impressed| Watch

Terence then rises to accompany Nora to the stage, leaving Malaika to walk up alone. “You didn’t go to leave Malaika!” Geeta says again. “Malaika, I was so distracted with your clothing that I kept gazing at you,” Terence replies in defence, gesturing that he forgot to do that. Maniesh jumped in and instructed Terence to keep his hand on the ‘Geeta’ to establish his point.

Malaika asked Nora if she missed Terence in another segment. Nora has already worked with Geeta and Terence on a few episodes. “Of course I missed him,” Nora responds. It’s always a pleasure to perform with professional artists. It’s wonderful.” Terence smiled and took her hand in his. Geeta and Malaika clasped each other’s hands as they looked at each other, with Maniesh joining them to feel “compassionate.”

Later, a woman from the audience offers Terence homemade laddoos, and Nora brings him cupcakes. “Rukja, soch ke khao (Wait, consider, and then eat),” Nora advises as Terence holds a laddoo and a cupcake in each hand and is seen debating which one to eat.

“I am eager for this episode especially for so many reasons now,” one fan of the show said of the trailer. “Nora should be the permanent judge,” one comment mentioned. “Nora and terenceee,” remarked another viewer, using eye hearts and fire emoji.