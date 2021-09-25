Mumbai: India’s Got Talent is coming back and people across the country are eagerly waiting for it. It was earlier revealed that the show will air on Sony TV this time. The makers have now announced that the auditions will begin from September 27. While there is no maximum age limit to participate, one has to be a minimum of four years to participate in India’s Got Talent. Apart from this, one can audition for the show through SONY LIV mobile application.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Shares a Heart-Touching Note After Raj Kundra's Bail in Porn Case, Read on

Sony TV shared the new promo of the show featuring Shilpa Shetty and wrote, “Agar aapke bhi hausle aapki umr se bade hain, toh #IndiasGotTalent ko talaash hai aapki! Toh aao India, dikhao apna talent. Auditions shuru ho rahe hain 27th September se. Bhaag lene ke liye download ya update kijiye apna SonyLIV app (If your courage is bigger than your age, India’s Got Talent is looking for you. Come India, show your talent. Auditions to start from September 27. Download or update Sony LIV application to participate).” Also Read - Why Was Raj Kundra Granted Bail After 2 Months of Jail Term in Porn Case? Here's What The Court Said

Earlier this week, Sony TV shares the first promo of the show announcing that Shilpa Shetty will be judging India’s Got Talent this time. However, It will be interesting to see who will join Shilpa to judge the show. Originally, the show was judged by Kirron Kher, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora. However, Kirron Kher might not join the show this time since she is suffering from cancer. However, the premiere date of the show has not been announced.

Are you excited for India’s Got Talent? Follow this space for more updates related to the show.