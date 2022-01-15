Kapil Sharma Lohri celebrations video: It was super fun and happy Lohri for comedian Kapil Sharma who celebrated the festival with his family members and friends at his house in Mumbai. A video from the celebration was shared by singer Mika Singh who jammed with Kapil on Lohri. The video that is now going viral among the actor’s fans on social media shows the entire family enjoying the music, the food and the warmth of the celebration.Also Read - Kapil Sharma’s Biopic ‘Funkaar’ Announced, Fukrey Director to Helm

In the video, Kapil and Mika are seen jamming on drums. Mika even sings Laila O Laila as Kapil's kids – Trishaan and Anayra – enjoy the festivities together. The comedian dances with his kids before playing the drums. Mika shared the video on Instagram with the caption that read, "Punjabi boys @mikasingh and @kapilsharma celebrated Lohri in style. It being the first Lohri of Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan and also his mother's birthday! A night of music and party in full Punjabi fashion! (sic)."

It was double celebrations for Kapil Sharma. While it was the first Lohri for his son, Trishaan, who will be a year older next month, his mom, Janak Rani, also turned a year older on January 13. Rajiv Thakur, who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, was also present during the celebration. He was also seen shaking a leg with Mika on the song.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is trying his hands at other things apart from his comedy show this year. The actor will be seen in a Netflix original show titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. He has also given rights for his biopic to Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The title of the biopic is ‘Funkaar.’