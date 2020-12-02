Singer Aditya Narayan got married to actor Shweta Agarwal in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai. The wedding which would have been a grand affair if not organised in the COVID times saw a limited number of guests. The singer and his bride coordinated their outfits in shades of pink and white and looked absolutely stunning. Several photos and videos from inside the wedding ceremony are now going viral on social media. While some pictures show Aditya and Shweta performing the wedding rituals, some show the family dancing to the beats of the dhol. Also Read - Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal to Get Married Today, Dad Udit Narayan Says Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Also Invited

The couple’s pictures from their Pheras, the Kanyadaan are also out and Aditya’s fans are already going gaga over it. Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the internet got flooded with the pictures of the singer’s Baraat in which his father Udit Narayan and other members of the family were seen celebrating every bit of their son’s wedding. Aditya was seen adding a pair of yellow shades to his look while Shweta added a magenta dupatta to give a pop of colour to her bridal look. Check out these inside photos from Aditya and Shweta’s wedding: Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Tilak Ceremony Photos: Udit Narayan And Entire Family Begin Wedding Festivities

The couple got married at a temple in the city. The Narayan family will be hosting a wedding reception for the newlyweds today. Talking about the same, the veteran singer recently mentioned that he had sent the invites to the biggies of the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among others, however, he said he understands that not many would turn up owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Udit Narayan added that even PM Narendra Modi is invited to the reception. He said, ” I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dhamendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

Our best wishes to the newlyweds!