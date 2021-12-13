Inside pics and videos from Ankita Lokhande’s engagement: Actor Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her pre-wedding festivities with Vikaas Jain, more popularly known as Vicky Jain, in Mumbai. The couple celebrated their engagement ceremony on Sunday in the presence of their family members, friends and relatives. The internet is now filled with inside photos and videos from #AnViKiKahaani – their engagement ceremony that appeared absolutely dreamy.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start, Couple Dance is Not to be Missed!

While Ankita looked like a Disney princess in her elaborate sparkly gown, Vicky was like his prince charming in his dapper look. The two expressed love for each other on the stage while exchanging rings and later, performed for each other. The Pavitra Rishta star danced to Ellie Goulding’s hit song Love Me Like You Do in front of a set-up that looked straight out of a fairytale. She stood at one place moving her hands while the colours of her skirt kept changing. Many fan clubs compared Ankita’s engagement look to a barbie doll. “Look at this Barbie doll. @lokhandeankita (sic),” wrote a fan club while sharing the video of the actor’s performance. Here’s the video: Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Grooves On Dilli Wale Girlfriend During Mehendi Ceremony, Vicky Dances On Dhol Beats

Check out other inside photos and videos from their engagement ceremony:

Ankita and Vicky are going to tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding is expected to take place as per the Marathi wedding rituals in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple had their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony last weekend in which the who’s who of the TV industry was clicked celebrating #AnViKiKahaani. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Ankita and Vicky’s wedding!