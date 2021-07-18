Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and singer Rahul Vaidya’s marriage with his ladylove actor Disha Parmar has created a buzz on social media. Since it was one of the most awaited marriages of the year, social media is flooded with their wedding pictures and fans showering love. The duo got married on July 16 but hosted a sangeet party on July 17. Now, several pictures and videos from the gala night are being widely shared on social media.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Premiere Episode Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Wins The First Stunt But Rahul Vaidya Fails

In the sangeet ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Vaidya danced on Bollywood hit songs and won everyone’s heart. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Vindu Dara Singh, Sonali Phogat, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan also attended the ceremony. Bigg Boss fame Shefali Bagga and Akanksha Puri were also spotted. While Aly Goni and Vindu Dara Singh danced on Khalibali, Rahul and Disha’s mother’s performance left everyone in complete awe. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Official Wedding Picture Out: Couple Looks Radiant As They Perform Wedding Ritual

Take a look at some of the viral videos from the #Dishul sangeet ceremony: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Look Fantastic as They go For Post-Wedding Lunch Wearing AJSK | See Pics

Rahul and Disha’s mother’s performance will surely win your heart.

Aly Goni and Vindu Dara Singh’s Khalibali performance.

Mika Singh And Daler Mehndi were also spotted at #Dishul Sangeet ceremony

Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss family cheer for #Dishul

