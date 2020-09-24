The International Emmy 2020 announced its list of the nominations this year and India got three noms in major categories including Best Drama, Best Actor, and Best Comedy Series. Bagging the nomination for the Best Actor, Made in Heaven star Arjun Mathur put the country on the world map. This was followed by Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime that found a nomination in the category of Best Drama Series. The Pritish Nandy produced feminist series – Four More Shots Please bagged a nomination in the Comedy series category making the country proud. Also Read - Vicky Donor Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya Passes Away After Battling Lung Cancer, Bollywood Mourns

Earlier last year, actor Radhika Apte had bagged the nomination of Best Actress for her performance in anthology Lust Stories.

The nominations for the 2020 International Emmy Awards were announced on the Emmys' official website on Thursday. The main ceremony is scheduled to happen on November 23. The details about the ceremony will be revealed in October this year. Meanwhile, the trailer and other videos of all the nominated programs will be featured online during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 13 to 23 on the International Academy's website.

Talking about the coveted ceremony that honours the best of the television and the digital world every year, the CEO of the International Emmys, Bruce L Paisner, said, “Congratulations to all the Nominees! – we are especially proud to recognize and honor the world’s best storytellers, producers, and performers. At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world.”

Will an Emmy come home this year?