Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn Trailer Out: The makers have finally dropped the first glimpse of Ajay Devgn taking on the adventurous ride at the inhabited islands of the Indian Ocean with Bear Grylls and it will leave you excited. The video begins with a warning that states that the experience is not child's play. Ajay can be heard saying, "Games are for players, this is a stage for the brave hearts." Bear Grylls can be heard saying 'It's fierce, it's unforgiving, it's an expert mode on and the host told Ajay that it is his 'ilaka' and the actor said, "ye koi khel nahi hai bro'.

In the promo, Ajay and Bear can be seen swimming in the deep ocean and Bear warned Ajay that if he sees a shark, he needs to stay calm.

The viewers will also be delighted as Ajay and Grylls have a candid conversation wherein the actor opens up on his family life, a career in Bollywood, among others.

The episode was shot in the Maldives in September and he was accompanied by his team and son Yug.

Talking about his experience, Ajay had said in a statement, “This is my first ever expedition into the wild, and I can tell you it wasn’t child’s play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I’m so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone. A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all.”

Bear also spoke about the actor and said, “Ajay Devgn showed total commitment to do what we needed to get out in one piece. He was also incredibly honest, sharing so many insights into his life and career and I value that honesty so much. One thing that I’ve learned about Ajay is he is a quietly spoken man, but he is a man with great love and strength in his heart.”

Earlier, Discovery Plus premiered three special episodes featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also adventured in the forest with Bear into the wild forest range.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is similar to NBC and National Geographic’s International show Running Wild with Bear Grylls that hosted celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama. It is a survival skills reality show where celebrities along with famous British survivalists and adventurers go on a jungle adventure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He will be seen reprising the role of Singham in the popular franchise. He will also be seen in Golmaal 5 and will be making a special appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, MayDay, Maidaan are also in his pipeline along with his debut web series with Disney+Hotstar. He was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+Hotstar.

Into the wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn is set to premiere on October 22 on Discovery Plus and will air on October 25 on the Discovery channel.