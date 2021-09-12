Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: The popular and adventurous show, Into The Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls is all set to feature Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. Earlier, Discovery Plus premiered three special episodes featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also adventured in the forest with Bear into the wild forest range.Also Read - PM Modi Extends His Condolences To Akshay Kumar In Emotional Letter After His Mother Passes Away | Read Here

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is similar to NBC and National Geographic’s International show Running Wild with Bear Grylls that hosted celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama. It is a survival skills reality show where celebrities along with famous British survivalists and adventurers go on a jungle adventure. Also Read - Video: PM Modi Interacts With Para-Athletes, Says They Motivate Him. Watch

Ajay Devgn will be shooting for the episode in the Maldives with host Bear Grylls, who is also known for his Man vs Wild show. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi: People Throng Mumbai's Dadar Market Amid Restrictions, Festive Mood Grips Delhiites As Well | Watch

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He will be seen reprising the role of Singham in the popular franchise. He is also awaiting the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar. He will also be seen in Golmaal 5 and will be making a special appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, MayDay, Maidaan are also in his pipeline along with his debut web series with Disney+Hotstar.