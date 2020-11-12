Singer Rahul Vaidya recently took his fans by surprise and proposed to his ladylove, actor Disha Parmar, with a cute act in Bigg Boss 14. The singer is one of the popular contestants this season and in the last night’s episode, he popped the question to Disha on her 28th birthday. Disha, who’s outside the house, was left blushing as Rahul wrote Disha’s name and the million-dollar question on his T-shirt. Even the fellow housemates were taken aback by the singer’s attempt to impress his rumoured girlfriend. Now, while it seemed like a happy episode and Rahul’s fans definitely got something to go crazy for, many on social media also felt that it was just a PR stunt to increase his popularity in the show. Also Read - Disha Parmar Reacts To Rahul Vaidya's Marriage Proposal, Says, 'I Am Just Glowing' - Watch Here

Rahul and Disha are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. Their Instagram profiles are filled with happy photos and their adorable comments on each other’s posts. However, they never confirmed their relationship officially. Rahul deciding to marry her and taking such a big decision inside the Bigg Boss house where one could only think about winning the game irked some people who think that it is nothing but a well-designed PR gimmick. A popular social media handle that features updates about the show even wrote that Rahul and Disha are already engaged and the singer performed the entire scene just to stay in the buzz. “EXCLUSIVE #DishaParmar is already engaged to #RahulVaidya Even before Rahul Entered the BiggBoss House,” wrote the twitter account. They backed it up with another tweet, “#RahulVaidya is a person who has planned everything before entering #BiggBoss14 House He had no issues with #Jaan he was his best friend until he brought nepotism in nominations Now suddenly #GF & yeh sab draama. His PR has told him everything what to in the show and when,” wrote The Khabri in its social media post. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Proposes Long-time Girlfriend Disha Parmar For Marriage in Bigg Boss 14, Know Everything About Her

While this gave many some food for thought, a post made from Disha’s official Twitter handle denied the reports. The actor’s Twitter handle is managed by her team who went on to comment on The Khabri’s viral post. The tweet read, “Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all.” (sic) Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Nominations: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Given Tough Challenges

Rahul’s sweet gesture on Bigg Boss 14 has created a lot of buzz and the fans are also curious to know more about his relationship with Disha but can it be a mere PR stunt? Your thoughts?