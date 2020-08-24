Actor Saumya Tandon, who recently bid goodbye to her five-year journey on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, addressed the speculations about her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The new season of the popular show is going to release next month and rumours have been rife that Saumya has quit the show because she has been offered Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Binaifer Kohli Says 'I'll Miss Her' on Saumya Tandon's Exit From The Show

While interacting with her fans on Instagram, Saumya set the record straight and mentioned that she is not interested in participating in Bigg Boss 14. The actor said that she is a very private person and can’t participate in such shows. “Bigg Boss… No chance… No… I’m not Bigg Boss type… I’m not Bigg Boss material. What will I do there? I’m a very quiet and private person. So, I’m not the right person for Bigg Boss. You’re not going to see me in Bigg Boss for sure. Surely not… Never,” she wrote on Instagram. Watch the live chat here: Also Read - Confirmed! Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Says 'August 21 is My Last Day of Shoot'

Saumya played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show and entertained the viewers for five long years. The other actors playing prominent roles on the show are Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, Yogesh Tripathi and more. Earlier, in an interview Earlier, in an interview, the show’s producer Binaifer Kohli said that Saumya was just not a part of the show but also a dear friend who always contributed to her personal life as well. “Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and it’s a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too,” she said.