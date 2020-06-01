Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill had her cup of controversies and they seem not to end for quite some time. Hinting at yet another controversy, she shared a picture with a cryptic caption and it has left the fans scratching their heads. Sharing a picture in a black floral dress, she captioned it, “If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!” Well, the post has even left us wondering for whom she has written this for and whom is she trying to hint. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Sukh Claims he is Innocent, Says 'Will Accept Being Hanged if Found 1% Guilty'

Check out the post here:



Earlier, she shared her yet another picture and wrote a post hinting at bad karma. She wrote, “Sin is a product that appears to be attractive n cheaply available but in reality, one keeps paying its price for life and beyond #karma.” (sic)



Earlier, she spoke about her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and how it was a mistake to sign up for the show. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “Yes, I feel doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a big mistake. I took a wrong decision and shouldn’t have done the show, but when I was signing the contract I did not think much and there were so many things happening in my life at that time. Also, I was very new to these concepts so I did not get into too many details. Later, I realised I was not happy in the show and couldn’t connect with any of the boys.”

“Yes, everyone was unhappy when I signed the contract and agreed to do the show. In fact, even I was upset with myself that I said yes to the show and I soon realised it was a big mistake”, she added.