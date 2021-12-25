Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, Anupama will permit Malvika to stay in the Shah house. Recently, we saw that Vanraj allowed Malvika to live with them but this disappointed Kavya who feels that Malvika’s entry might end her marriage with Vanraj. Check out some of the major updates from the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika And Vanraj’s Growing Closeness Irks Kavya

Vanraj’s Befitting Reply To Kavya

After Vanraj allowed Malvika to stay back, Kavya felt insecure and asked her to leave. However, Vanraj gives a befitting reply to Kavya and tells her that even she had come to their house one day in a similar condition and Anupama had allowed her to stay. This leaves Kavya angry at Malvika and just when she was lashed out at her, Anuj comes in and stops her.

Anupama and Malvika’s Cute Bond

Furthermore, Anuj tries to take Malvika home but she doesn't agree. Malvika tells him that she is happy staying in the Shah residence. When Anuj tells her that her presence in the house might create trouble for others, Anupama interrupts saying she can stay there. Malvika gets super happy and hugs Anupama. She tells Anu that she is not angry with her. Anupama explains to her that the bond between siblings is unbreakable and she should forgive her brother. Malvika hugs Anuj and tells him that she will be back in sometime.

Anuj Kapadia Worries For Sister Malvika

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anuj talks to Anupama about Malvika and Vanraj working together. He tells Anupama that Malvika should have rather worked with her brother. Anupama asks if he doubts whether Vanraj is not a good business partner. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Malvika play a game of ludo and she loses transfers of some money in his account.

What is this money for? Is Vanraj using Malvika? What will happen next?