Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15 and was admitted to the hospital for quick recovery, has finally got discharged on Sunday. She took to the Instagram post to share the good news and expressed her gratitude towards friends, family and well-wishers for keeping her in prayers. People from all across the nation wished for Shrenu Parikh’s speedy recovery and prayed for her good health. Celebs such as Helly Shah, Tanvi Dogra, Zain Imam, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna among others showered their blessings. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: After Uttar Pradesh, Weekend Lockdown to be Imposed Here From July 24

Shrenu Parikh shared a picture of getting discharged in a wheelchair outside the hospital and captioned it beautifully. “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well-wishers! I just don’t know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. “By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally…so much to share… but all in good time… I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! ❤️❤️❤️ (sic)”, wrote the Ishqbaaaz actor Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies Shooting Schedule Post COVID-19: Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re And Bachchan Pandey in Order

Have a look here:

Shrenu had earlier revealed that the ‘bugger’ hasn’t spared her and is admitted to the hospital and is recovering. She had mentioned, “Hey everyone has been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me.. was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too. (sic)”

Shrenu is known for her roles in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Ishqbaaaz.