Mumbai: Tony Kakkar’s new song featuring Bigg Boss 14 hit jodi, Aly Goni, and Rubina Dilaik titled ‘Tera Suit’ is finally out and fans can’t keep calm. In the song, Jasmin and Aly splash their style statements with quirky colours. The music video is a treat for Jasmin and Aly’s fans and they even trended the hashtag #TeraSuit. Also Read - Watch Tony Kakkar's New Sexist Song - Tera Suit - Starring Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni

On Monday, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik also gave a big shoutout to Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni for their latest music video release. However, in the post, Jasmin Bhasin was missing which made her fans furious and slammed Rubina Dilaik for missing out on Jasmin from her post. Many asked her to not make it so evident that she and Jasmin have a cold war going between them. Not only this, but fans were angry that she has put up the ‘Swipe-up’ option over Jasmin’s name in the poster. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik is Magnificent; Paras Chhabra is a Lover in Upcoming Music Video, Watch BTS Shots Here

One user wrote, “Itna evident to mat Karo Chubina Ji , she didn’t tag Jas Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Omg Jas is so hurt bcoz of it @RubiDilaik Smirking faceFace with tears of joy Kha hai Jealous bolne waale Horlicks ??#TeraSuitOutNow GROOVE WITH JASLY.” Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Says 'Rahul Vaidya Did Not Deserve To Be in Top 2, I Would Have Seen Myself Instead of Him'

“nothing wrong with him reposting it. as he and Jasmin BOTH keep saying, spread love and positivity. yeah rubina is weird af and doing some childish acts but that is no fault of Aly. he is just nice and appreciating support for their music video”, wrote another.

Another tweeted, “Acha hai yeh. Abb naa logon ko pata chalega ki jalta kaun hai. GROOVE WITH JASLY #TeraSuitOutNow.”

Haa I expected this will happen but I thought she will add jasmin name too it’s nice anyway

On Sunday, Jasmin too shared a cryptic post that reads, “Some people are truly great manipulators. They can lie, cheat, treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault. Smart people #kahipadhaathaa. (sic)”

During Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have often engaged in fights and ugly war of words and looks like, even after they are out in the real world, they both have kept grudges against each other.