Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan on her birthday remembered her late father as this is the very first birthday of hers without her father being physically present with her. She visited her father’s grave today but could not enter the cemetery due to unknown reasons. She revealed that this is where she ‘felt the most peaceful’. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her father’s grave and wrote, “It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment. Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful!”Also Read - Hina Khan: I am a Kashmiri But Didn't Get Cast as a Kashmiri Girl Because of my Dusky Skin

“In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day..Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected”, she continued. Also Read - Hina Khan Dedicates Her 'Iconic Actress Award' To Late Father: 'You Made It Possible'

She concluded by saying, “Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always…hope my love reached you..I am forever your strongest girl..I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today..#MyHeroForever.” Also Read - Hina Khan is Unbelievably Humble, And Mouni Roy is a Sweetheart: Mamta Handa Opens up on Her Chat Show Be You-Ghar Ki Baat | Exclusive

Check Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)



Hina Khan’s father passed away on April 20 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Mumbai residence. The actor rushed back to Mumbai for his final rites and was later tested positive for the coronavirus.