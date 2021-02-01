Bigg Boss 14 former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has reacted to Nikki Tamboli’s allegations of him kissing her forcibly inside the controversial house. Speaking with Time of India he claimed that no such thing happened and said that Nikki is a loose mouth. He said, “did not kiss Nikki at all. And let me tell you, I have been brought up by my mother to respect people. Well, Nikki is a loose mouth. Ponder a while, didn’t she say something just 3/4 days ago very derogatory in an unparliamentary language about Vikas Gupta getting too close for comfort with Devoleena Bhattacharjee? And, isn’t that so irrelevant, rather indigestible?” Also Read - Kuchh Toh Hai: Sharad Malhotra Reveals Naagin 5 To Be Relaced With Supernatural Show's Spin-Off

When asked if he fell in love with Nikki during his stay in the house, he quipped that he was attached to Nikki but was never in love with her nor attracted towards her. He was quoted as saying, "I was attached to her. But that is all that was there to it. I was not in love with Nikki. Inside Bigg Boss house, contestants do group up and vent out their stories to each other and in the process, a certain camaraderie might develop. I was not attracted to her either."

He said that her accusations that he had kissed her forcibly made him strongly drift apart from her. "That was the time I completely lost faith in her which I had initially. Just for two seconds of fame one can allege such things? Aly was going to vote against her because she had misbehaved with him and she wanted to shift the focus. A few inmates might have believed her but I was very happy when Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni stood up for me and took a stand. Think of it, I could have said things about Nikki but I did not; Aly in fact told me that why don't I open up- but I did not. Of course, I was saddened by Nikki's turnaround towards me- but anyway", he added.

Meanwhile, he wants Abhinav Shukla or Rubina Dilaik to win as he likes the way they are playing.

