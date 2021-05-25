Mumbai: Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, jas undergone a massive physical transformation. Taking to Instagram, he shared a mirror selfie and said that he has ‘never felt fitter’. He also shared a picture of a vest, on which co-contestant Eijaz Khan wrote Jaan’s name along with a heart during one of the tasks inside the house and Gauahar Khan planted a kiss on the vest. Jaan recalled that he made the promise to Eijaz and Gauahar to not only fit in the vest someday but also wear it to a concert. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Gives a Savage Reply to CarryMinati For Roasting Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: 'Kuch Logon Ka Naam Auron Ko Badnaam Karne Se Hota Hai'

He captioned it, "Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see."

He further thanks Eijaz Khan 'for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house'. He further says that the vest is still with him and he is waiting for the first gig after lockdown. He wrote, "Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it #JKS #JaanKumarSanu #GauharKhan #BiggBoss14 #EijazKhan #Eijaan #Fitness #Motivation #HardestWorkerInTheRoom."

Check Out The Post Here:

Fans lauded his major transformation. One wrote, “Self belief and hard work will always earn you success. we proud of u. u go man we r always with u.”

Another commented, “What a nice pic jaan bhai your amazing person your so talented your so good.”

One more user wrote, “Awesome transformation. Respect”

Jaan Kumar Sanu was the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 14. On the show, Rahul Vaidya stirred controversy when he said that Jaan is the perfect product of nepotism as he is the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu.