Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu was the latest contestant to have got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The singer, who's the son of popular playback artiste Kumar Sanu, now talked about his equation with his father and how it was unfair for Rahul Vaidya to nominate him by using the 'nepotism' remark.

While speaking to Times of India, Jaan said that his father has played no role in his upbringing, therefore, it's just unfair to judge him and his participation on the basis of his relationship with his father. The aspiring singer called Rahul a smart player and said that 'he will last long on the show.'

Jaan added that he has stayed away from his father all his life and never found him to be supporting him or caring for him. He went on to say that he has seen other people also getting divorced or separated but he hasn't seen a case where a father shunned all his responsibilities towards his kids from the first wife and led his own life.

“There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage. They have always taken responsibility for their children. But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us.” he explained.

He said that he’s not a nepotism product because he has received absolutely zero support from his father. Jaan was quoted as saying, “We are three brothers and have been single-handedly brought up by my mother, Rita Bhattacharya. My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why.”

The singer has many complaints and he maintained that there are differences between parents and their kids but usually, the parents don’t hold any grudge against their children for such a long time. “I don’t think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing. And I feel I am not answerable to anyone on this. Also, it is not right for a father to continue having resentment towards his children for such a long time. You might have differences with your partner, but most couples have seen to it that the children do not suffer,” he said.

What do you think of his statements?