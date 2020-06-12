TV actor Jagesh Mukati‘s death left the small screen industry in shock. The actor, popular for working in many comedy shows and Bollywood movies along with Gujarati theatre was admitted to a hospital due to breathing issues when he passed away on Wednesday. After actor Ambika Ranjankar, his other co-star from Sab TV’s show Amita Ka Amit took to social media to mourn his demise. Chandani Bhagawanani, who played Mukati’s daughter in the show wrote a heartfelt note in her Instagram stories recalling all the happy moments spent with him on the sets of the show Amita Ka Amit. Also Read - TV Actor Jagesh Mukati Passes Away After Breathing Issues, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Pays Tribute

Chandani posted two pictures from the show in which she could be seen dressed up as a bride waving goodbye to his on-screen father. In the note on the picture, she wrote how Jagesh Mukati will always remain a father figure for her because that's the kind of love and support she always received from him. The actor's emotional note read, "Extremely heart-wrenching news!!! Can't just believe it has happened….. Lost a gem of a human being and an amazing actor I have learnt so much from you. You have always been there to guide me, support me. You loved me no less than a father. It breaks my heart to accept this. I miss you forever papa, that's what you will always be for me. May your soul rest in peace." (sic)

Earlier, while paying a tribute to her dear friend, actor Ambika, popular for playing the role of Mrs Komal Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram and wrote, "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon…May your soul attain sadgati🙏 🕉शांती Jagesh you'll be missed dear friend." (sic)

Jagesh was not as popular as other leading TV stars but he was loved for his friendly behaviour and acting skills. The actor’s demise is a loss to the industry. May his soul rest in peace!