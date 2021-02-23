Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they fly out of Mumbai. The couple is headed to Jammu, the family home of Aly Goni. The actor looked dapper in a pair of denim pants, white tee teamed up with a green jacket. Meanwhile, Jasmin looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit which she teamed up with red knit arm warmers. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Throws Surprise Party For Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik - See Pics

Jasmin and Aly were spotted flashing their smiles at the camera as paparazzi rushed to click them. One photographer even complimented the couple and said, "Rab ne bana di jodi (match made in heaven)". The couple blushed at the compliment. Aly and Jasmin are headed to Jammu to see Aly's sister Ilhan newborn baby. The baby was born while Aly was still locked inside the Bigg Boss house.



During his interview with Times of India, Aly confessed, “Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage.”