Actor Jasmin Bhasin tweeted on Saturday night to reveal that her father had been struggling to get her mom the right medical care. The actor mentioned how the situation is getting worst everyday and she's heartbroken seeing so many deaths around.

Jasmin, who participated in Bigg Boss 14 with Aly Goni, Rubina Dilik, Abhinav Shukla among others, wrote and questioned the system. She mentioned that her elderly father was running across the city and her heart goes out to those who are facing the same situation in their lives.

Her tweet read: "Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed?" (sic)

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

A fellow contestant from Bigg Boss – Nikki Tamboli – was the first one to comment on Jasmin’s post. The actor wished a speedy recovery to her mom and wrote, “Hope your mumma is alright now…may god be with her always” (sic)

Many other fans also sent good wishes to Jasmin and kept her mom in their prayers. One Twitter user wrote, “It’ll all be alright. Please stay strong Jasmin. We’re praying for your mom. Sending lots of love and Positivity your wayPleading faceWhite heart Take care of yourself too!”, another uster said, “Just remember that you were given the tag of Sherni. You are the strongest and have the strongest person by your side in these testing times. All is gona be ok. This shall pass too. The world is gonna smile again. Little strength n hope required n we shall overcome this to. Ameen” (sic)

Rubina Dilaik was also tested positive for COVID recently. She announced her diagnosis on Saturday. Nikki, too, took to social media to share a video from the puja that she performed for her brother who is currently fighting the virus.

We wish everyone a speedy recovery!