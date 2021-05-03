Mumbai: Thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin has been ruling hearts all over. She was loved for her honesty. During her time in the BB house, she talked about her dealing with suicidal thoughts after being rejected at multiple auditions. Also Read - Tannaz Irani Gets Replaced From Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Says 'I am Shocked, Confused, It Was Over Random Call'

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, the bubbly actor spoke about her battle and what helped her come out of that phase. "See, I went through that zone long ago in my life, when I had come to Mumbai and I was struggling. Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi because kahin na kahin (It was a battle that I had to fight against myself because somewhere) I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don't look good and that's why I face rejections every day," she revealed.

Self-love played a major role for Jasmin to come out of that dark phase. She emphasized that one needs to accept themselves the way they are. She said, "For me, the learning point is, you need to end that battle with yourself first. You need to accept yourself the way you are. You need to accept your flaws because your flaws make you unique and different from others, otherwise we will all look like same dolls in a toy shop. As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that 'This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt', nothing and nobody can stop you."

Jasmin was recently seen in a song sung by Vishal Mishra titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega alongside her boyfriend Aly Goni. The song portrays Jasmin and Aly as a married couple. The teaser is enough to conclude that Aly is playing the role of a cheater husband here. It can also be said that the rest of the story will be about love, betrayal, revenge and self-respect.