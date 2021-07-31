Mumbai: A video had gone viral of actor Aly Goni where Jasmin Bhasin, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya were seen having a great time at a restaurant. However, it was Jasmin and Disha’s conversation that grabbed everyone’s attention as they were allegedly discussing Sidharth Shukla’s entry in Bigg Boss 15. Though the audio of the story is unclear, many users pointed out on social media that Jasmin and Disha were gossiping about Sidharth.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill To Be Part Of The Show As Contestants?

Reports suggest that Jasmin and Disha wanted to know if Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, will be seen in the new season of Bigg Boss. At one point in the video, Disha is seemingly heard asking Rahul, “Sidharth har season mein aaega kya?” To which, Jasmin reacted in the video, saying, “Jab tak Manisha rahegi”. Many assumed that Jasmin Bhasin was talking about the Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 Manisha Sharma who is also close friend of Sidharth. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Big Update: Not Sidharth Shukla, But Karan Johar To Host Reality Show On Voot



After the video went viral Sidharth Shukla’s fans slammed Jasmin for disrespecting Shukla. Reacting on the trolls, Jasmin quickly gave the clarification, “Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear co-star”. Also Read - Silsila Sidnaaz Ka Releases on Voot: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s Romantic Film Brings Back Memories From Bigg Boss

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill✌️@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021



For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla have worked together in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.