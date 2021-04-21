Mumbai: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship has only turned more beautiful and deeper from their Bigg Boss 14 days. The couple keeps their fans entertained with their lovely chemistry and never shies to express their love for each other. Aly did the same in one of his latest interviews when he simply and clearly mentioned that Jasmin is the woman of his dreams and he is going to marry her. Also Read - 'Ghar Ki Bahu' Jasmin Bhasin Prepares Iftaar at Aly Goni's House, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

While speaking to Times of India, Aly mentioned that he’s head over heels in love with Jasmin and he doesn’t mind what the world thinks of them but they are going to be the man and wife soon. Aly and Jasmin are currently at the former’s Jammu home where they are celebrating Ramadan together. The actor spoke about his marriage plans with Jasmin and said, “I have made my mind. I want to marry her, mujhe pata hai agar shaadi karni hai toh issi se karni hai. We haven’t decided on the date yet, but I am very sure that Jasmin is the girl for me.” Also Read - Fan Asks Aly Goni 'Will You Marry Me?', Actor Replies With Jasmin Bhasin's Picture

Recently, another video went viral that featured Jasmin helping Aly’s family in the kitchen while preparing for Iftaar. Jasly’s fans started showering the couple with a lot of love as soon as the couple shared the video. Also Read - Sussanne Khan Drops 'Faaab' Comment on Rumoured BF Arslan Goni's Workout Post

