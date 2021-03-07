TV actor Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter on Sunday to share a cryptic tweet. She tweeted, “Some people are truly great manipulators. They can lie, cheat, treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault. Smart people #kahipadhaathaa. (sic)” It looks like she has taken an indirect dig at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra Turn Newly Married Couple For a Music Video by Asees Kaur- Check Their First Look

Recently, in an interview with APB Abhinav Shukla made it clear that the differences between him and Jasmin are not going away anytime soon. He said that he will never meet or talk to Jasmin Bhasin ever again. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Upset With Rubina Dilaik-Aly Goni, Asks Them to Take Time Out of Busy Schedule to Meet Her Mom 'Vo Milna Chahti Hai'

However, netizens are not happy with her indirect dig and reminded her that Bigg Boss 14 is over and that she needs to move on. One user commented, “Apke pas koi kam nhi hai big boss katam ho gya. move on kar lo…” (You have no other work, bigg boss is over… please move on).”

Another tweeted, “Girl you have so much of hatred in your heart….Big Boss is over… Move on now and stop taunting Rubina like this everytime.”

During her stay at Bigg Boss house, she was known for her fights with Rubina Dilaik and she was often referred to as ‘Jas-Mean’.