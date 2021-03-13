In tonight’s episode of Indian Idol 12, the show will be graced by the legendary actor Jeetendra and he will be accompanied by his daughter Ekta Kapoor. During the episode, the contestants along with the judges Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar along with host Aditya Narayan will be seen clad in white-coloured outfits to pray tribute to the Himmatwala actor. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Croons on 'Rangeela Re' For Jackie Shroff

In the promo, all the contestants, judges, and the host come together to perform the hook-up steps of 'Taki Taki'. In the video, all contestants in all-white outfits groove to the song. Judge Himesh also performs on the song along with Ekta Kapoor. After the performances by the contestants, Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor will share some anecdotes from their careers and lives, which will motivate contestants to never give up and to achieve their dreams.

Watch Video Here:

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff will also be seen in another episode where he will set the stage energetic with his vibrant aura. He will also recreate his popular train scene from the blockbuster hit film Devdas as Chunni Babu and Dev Babu will be essayed by one of the contestants.

Jackie Shroff after watching the performance of Danish gave him a bracelet as a token of appreciation. He told Danish, “You rocked the stage, you performed like a total Rockstar. It’s marvelous the way you sing and especially the song Amma dekh, it was outstanding. I wish you all the luck for your future and keep rocking like this.”