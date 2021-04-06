Television actor Jennifer Winget has turned up the heat on social media with her sultry pictures in a white monokini look. Brightening up the fan’s boring Tuesday, she shared a slew of photos of her clad in a deep-neckline white monokini with the backdrop of the sunset. Taking to Instagram, she glammed it up in a hot monokini teamed up with a floral long shrug and completed the look with a matching belt around the waist. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, smokey eyes, nude shade of lipstick, and sultry expressions. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops, a couple of bracelets, and hair styled in a messy ponytail. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous as she goes bold in the latest photoshoot. Also Read - Jennifer Winget Brings Second Season of CODE M, Shares Teaser on Army Day

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze, and soft sand.” Also Read - Go Chic With Polka Dots: Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas For Your Next Outing

Check Out The Photos Here:

Earlier, she shared her pictures in a mesh bodysuit covered with an animal print shirt. She captioned it, “So is it finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is ?!?!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Code M season 2. Talking about the same, she said, “I have worked with Balaji before, and they know how I am, and vice versa. I knew they would offer me a project, knowing exactly what I like. And I am grateful that I got this show as my web debut.” She was last seen in Beyhadh 2.

