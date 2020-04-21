Actor Jennifer Winget‘s show Beyhadh 2 might just have an abrupt ending to the story as the makers are reportedly deciding on pulling down the show from the channel. The shoots of all the TV shows currently stand suspended. While the entire industry is incurring losses, the makers of Beyhadh 2 are reportedly not in a position to take the show forward even when the lockdown is over despite the fact that they have the script of the next 50 episodes ready with them. Also Read - Jennifer Winget 'Takes Trip Down Memory Lane' as She Misses Her 'Constants' on Easter

A report in Mid-Day suggests that there are a lot of reasons behind the decision and even though the cast and the crew have not been informed yet, this is going to be the final call. The report quoted a source close to the show saying, “It is a big-budget show, and with the set at Green Valley studio in Mira Road standing unused, the makers are incurring heavy losses with every passing day.” The source added that apart from the losses from the sets, the makers are also bogged down with the remuneration of its cast. Beyhadh 2 features popular faces in its lead – Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang are all considered the top stars of the TV industry and their remuneration is pretty high. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez's High School Boyfriend David Cruz Passes Away

Ashish himself hinted at the same in his statement to the daily. He said, “While I haven’t received official communication about this yet, I won’t be surprised if they have taken this decision. Jennifer, Shivin and my remunerations are high. Plus, (the makers must be struggling) to maintain the lavish sets.” Also Read - Jennifer Winget's Bridal Look in Sheer White Gown is Breaking The Internet, Schools Netizens About Coronavirus

Another important factor behind the decision is the complicated lineup of the shows that are now going to run on the Sony Entertainment channel. The channel had a fixed lineup of the shows that are going to begin from April-May. The makers of Beyhadh 2 will face difficulty running the story from where they left it considering the channel will have to rejig the entire lineup of shows to accommodate the series.

Seems like the fans are in for a disappointment!