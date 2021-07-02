Mumbai: Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become a household name over the years. His character and acting is widely appreciated by viewers. However, do you know that Dilip Joshi had no work for over a year before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List

A throwback video of Dilip Joshi was shared by one of his fan pages and is now going viral on social media. In the video, Dilip Joshi can be seen hearing that he had no work for more than a year before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. "Isme aisa nahi hai ki aapka ek koi jo bhi role hai hit ho gaya toh iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki aage zindagi bhar aapko kaam milta rahega. Jaise Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mujhe mila, uske pehle 1-1.5 saal tak mere paas koi kaam nahi tha (It is not like if one of roles is a hit, you will keep getting offered work for the rest of your life. Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I did not have any work for 1-1.5 years)," he said.

Dilip Joshi went on to reveal that the serial he acted in went off the air and the play he worked in completed its run and so he was left without work. He also added that he considered it to be his struggle period and worked hard. “Jo serial thi, bandh ho gayi thi. Play ka poora ho gaya tha run. Toh mere paas bilkul kaam nahi tha. Woh jo period tha, kaafi struggle tha. Samajh mein nahi aa raha tha ki ab kya karein, iss umar mein ab kaunsi nayi line pakdein (The serial I was working in went off the air and my play completed its run, so I didn’t have any work at all. That was a period of struggle. I didn’t know what to do next or how to find a new line of work at this age),” he added.

In the interview clip, Dilip Joshi also shared that the show’s producer Asit Modi gave him a choice between the roles of Jethalal and Champaklal but he decided to choose Jethalal.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first premiered in 2008 and will be completing 13 years later this month.