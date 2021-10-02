Mumbai: Jodha Akbar actor Manisha Yadav, known for playing the role of Salima Begum, died on October 1 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. As per the reports, she collapsed in no time. Her co-star Paridhi Sharma confirmed the news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Manisha from her character Salima, she wrote, “This news is so heartbreaking (sic).”Also Read - TV Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat Loses His Leg Due To Dangerously High Diabetes, Reveals 'I Developed Gangrene'

Check Here:

Manisha Yadav is a mother to a 1-year-old son. In July this year, she penned a heartfelt note as he had turned one. She wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!!My little boy you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much.” Also Read - 3 rioting cases against Bhide dropped, remains accused in Koregaon-Bhima case

Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!!♥️🧿

My little rainbow boy💙you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/GCxy5h4eWn — Manisha Yadav (@manishayadav164) June 30, 2021

Also Read - Paridhi Sharma, Who Played Jodha Opposite Rajat Tokas, is Back; Check Her Latest Viral Pics

Happy Birthday my pumpkin 😘😘♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ONJNToTllD — Manisha Yadav (@manishayadav164) July 2, 2021



She had also tweeted about her Covid vaccination dose. She wrote, “Finally got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot today.. glad it didn’t hurt much. Get vaccinated as soon as possible.we are in this together (sic).”

Finally got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot today💉 glad it didn’t hurt much.

Get vaccinated as soon as possible.we are in this together 💪🏻#covidvacccine #indiacovid #manishayadav #vaccinated pic.twitter.com/ompdMgn8Bq — Manisha Yadav (@manishayadav164) June 23, 2021



Her on-screen son Sheezan, who plays Sultan Murad Mirza in the show, said to an entertainment portal, “It’s very saddening. She was my first onscreen mother. It’s hard to believe.”

Actor Ravi Bhatia who plays Salim in the show said, “I spoke to Manisha a few months back and she seemed all fine. It’s upsetting news.”

Paridhi, who is saddened by the death of Manisha, told Times of India, “I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a Whats App group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that’s how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked.”

Manisha was a wonderful actor to work with. Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what’s even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family”, she added.

Rip, Manisha Yadav!