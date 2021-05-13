Mumbai: TV actor Rajiv Paul, popularly known for Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and Sasural Simar Ka 2, has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. He was tested positive last week and in a span of one week, his health showed no sign of improvement. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He contracted the virus on Ma7 and was hospitalised on May 12. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Postpones SSLC Examination Amid Covid Surge, Revised Schedule To Be Out Later

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself with a ‘hospitalised’ stamp on it. He captioned it, “Before things go out of hands…or when things go out of hands…it’s better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn’t coming down…so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management.” Also Read - Govt Accepts Proposal To Increase Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses To 12-16 Weeks

Check Out The Post Here:



He further thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get himself admitted to the hospital. He wrote, “Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life. Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over…We will be safe ..when all are safe”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently being featured on Sasural Simar Ka 2.