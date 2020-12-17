TV actor Divya Bhatnagar’s untimely demise has shaken the entire TV industry. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the closest friends of Divya who had become a family to her. Devoleena has decided to seek justice for Divya. The actor had accused Divya’s husband Gagan Gabru of being abusive and torturing her due to which she lost her faith in life. She shared an Instagram video to share a shocking and emotional video, Devoleena in the video exposed Gagan Gabru who used Divya and tortured her. She also said that Gagan used to physically abuse her, torture her mentally. Amidst this, TV actor Kamya Panjabi lend her support to Devoleena. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Voice Recording of Divya Bhatnagar to Prove Her Husband Gagan Gabru Was Abusive

Kamya in a tweet expressed that she can see herself in Devoleena. Kamya was also fighting for justice for late actor Pratyusha Banerjee who died by suicide. The tweet read, “Dear @Devoleena_23 i can see myself in u.The way u r fighting 4 ur frnd right now, i did the same few yrs back, i fought n fought n fought but nothing happened! Jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan.. I will pray u get justice! Divya get justice! Pratyusha get justice Stay strong!” Also Read - 'Har Baat Par Maarta Hai'! Divya Bhatnagar's Brother Shares Her Text Messages to Prove Gagan Gabru Was Abusive

Responding to Kamya’s tweet, Devoleena said, “I know what happened then. And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad. Thank you so much for motivating me. Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann…#JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar” Also Read - Divya Bhatnagar’s Family Plans to File Case Against Her Husband Gagan Gabru Who Tortured Her

Read the tweet here:

I know what happened then.And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann…😔 #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar https://t.co/npdF2KHexT — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 16, 2020

Watch this full shocking video of Devoleena:

Earlier, Divya’s mother also came forward and spoke about how her husband Gagan had left her within a year of their marriage. She called Gagan a fraud and added, “He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past.”

Divya is survived by her mother, brother Devashish Bhatnagar and husband Gagan.