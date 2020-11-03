Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has come out in support of Kavita Kaushik for her remark over ‘feeding food’ to Eijaz Khan. She has denounced Eijaz Khan’s claims of friendship with the F.I.R actor. Speaking to Times of India, Kamya said that Eijaz is playing a victim card of a friend having been let down. She even said that Eijaz was not around her during Kavita’s important moments, her father’s death, and her wedding. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 4, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin Gets Jealous of Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Bond

She said, "First, let me tell you that Kavita and I have been very thick friends for 15-16 years. As for Eijaz, he was neither there when Kavita's dad passed away nor when she got married. Toh phir woh Kavita ka dost kaise hua (So, how is he Kavita's friend)? Eijaz is using Kavita's presence in Bigg Boss 14 to play the victim card of a friend having been let down."

"It wasn't that Eijaz didn't have food in his house or didn't have the money to buy food, when Kavita sent it to him. It was just that his cook wasn't around. Those days, Kavita was preparing some dishes and putting some pictures of that on her social media accounts. Eijaz happened to call her and said, 'Mujhe yeh khaana banane se bahut dar lagta hai aur mera cook nahin hai, tum mere liye khaana bana do (I am scared of cooking and my cook is not around, please make some food for me)", Kamya shared.



Last week, Kavita and Eijaz had a major breakdown and the former slammed the latter for claiming that she is one of his few friends from the industry. Kavita said, “Maine aapke saath koi time spend nahi kiya ki aap bolte ho 5-6 doston mein se yeh ek meri dost hai (I have not spent any time with you that you claim that I am one of the five or six friends from the industry that you have.).” She also said that she felt ‘used’ by him.”

Meanwhile, Kavita just stayed a week in the house and was eliminated from the house after receiving less number of votes from the audience.