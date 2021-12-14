Inside photos from Ankita Lokhande’s Sangeet: After having a blast at her Mehendi, Haldi and engagement ceremonies, Ankita Lokhande threw another party on Monday night. The couple had their Sangeet ceremony which was also attended by Kangana Ranaut. The two actors have worked together in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and share a good bond in real-life. Kangana, dressed up in an elaborate JJ Valaya lehenga, chatted up with the bride and groom at their Sangeet function last night.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Have A Fun-Filled Mehendi Ceremony, Couple Dances Their Heart Out | Checkout Video

A few inside pictures and videos from Ankita and Vicky’s Sangeet ceremony are now trending on social media. A few of them are shared by Kangana in which the couple is seen looking absolutely lovely in their sparkly outfits. Kangana also takes a moment to mention Ankita’s ‘planet size’ diamond engagement ring, while wishing her the best for her married life. Check out a few photos and videos here: Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Looks Like a Dream in Pre-Wedding Festivities, See Photos

Ankita and Vicky are getting married in a lavish wedding ceremony today. Earlier, the media was also called to cover the afterparty and the red carpet event at the wedding but that got cancelled following the rising cases of COVID in the city. The duo will reportedly be tying the knot as per the Marathi wedding customs in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The pictures from their pre-wedding functions are all over the internet. While the bride has been extremely happy and dancing the nights away in all her wedding ceremonies, the groom looks all dapper and excited to be getting married to the woman of his dreams. We wish them the best for the future!