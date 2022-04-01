Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut once again took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar in her post on social media. The actor announced that her reality TV show – Lock Upp has crossed 200 million views and wrote a big note in her Instagram stories. She said people would cry seeing the success of her show but there’s more to come in the upcoming days. Kangana wrote, “As Lock up hits 200M views… Sari Changu mangu sena/ media of cruella/ papa jo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M… aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hai kya… tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo (sic).”Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Can't Stop Praising SS Rajamouli For RRR, His Love For Dharma, And His 'Sadagi'

This was not the first time that she dragged Bollywood celebs in her posts and conversations about the show. Kangana has been miffed with Karan Johar for a very long time. She also recently took a dig at Hrithik Roshan and said, “Log paanch ungliyan mila ke haath jodd rahe hain. Waise gala toh che ungliyon walo ka bhi sookh raha hai (sic).” The actor has been flaunting big ever since her show became the mots-watched reality show in the OTT space with 100 million views in 19 days. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Says She's Done Black Magic, Kangana Ranaut Asks 'Sangram Par Bhi Kiya?'

Kangana had earlier called the show ‘unique and highly entertaining.’ She was quoted as saying, “I’m overwhelmed with the love and affection that Lock Upp is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining. The views on the show are proof that Ekta Kapoor’s vision has once again hit the bullseye and that along with the huge reach that MX Player has revealed that together, they know the audience’s pulse better than anyone else on OTT. Lock Upp is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on (sic)!” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple on Her 35th Birthday With Sister Rangoli Chandel - See Pics

Your thoughts on Lock Upp achieving this feat?