While the Maharashtra government allowed the resumption of film and television shoots, a new rule from the Central government suggests that those above the age of 65 years cannot come to the sets fearing COVID-19 contraction. This new guideline has irked senior actor Kanwaljeet Singh who talked to an entertainment portal and revealed that he was replaced from an OTT show by a younger actor due to the new SOP. The actor objected to the rule and said that there are people above the age of 65 who need to work to earn their livelihood and have no other means than coming to the sets.

The veteran actor, popular for doing many movies and TV shows, added that he had figured out everything for his safety and had even rented a flat near the shooting site but everything now stands in vain. Kanwaljeet talked to Film Information and said, "So what do actors like me do? Hang up our boots? How can I be asked NOT to work? "I had decided that I won't travel daily from home to Mira Road and back but will rather stay there with my staff, for which I had even rented a place."

The actor highlighted how many people have chosen to die than wait for work in these times and the authorities can't have another suicide done by an aged man to think over the new SOP. He said that there are many who want to work out of their will because they love to be on the sets and it's unfair to ask them to not come at work. "I have nothing against the new actor or the channel. But this rule needs to be changed. Otherwise, what will the hundreds of actors like me do? We are fond of working, we love our work, how can the government stop us? Will the authorities wake up when one senior actor, in depression for being out of work, commits suicide?" he explained.

