Comedian Kapil Sharma keeps interacting with his fans on Twitter, especially these days when his popular show is not being shot due to the COVID-19 situation. Like most celebrities, Kapil, too, gets his share of both criticism and appreciation on the social media platform. However, this time, he decided to not ignore an abusive tweet in which the user questioned him for not posting anything about the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The comedian-turned-actor replied to the troll and asked him to speak only when required.

The film industry has maintained a collective silence on the SSR suicide case as the debate around nepotism and favouritism raged on. Kapil, too, didn't speak out on the issue and the late actor's fans have been objected to it. Check out Kapil's latest tweet here:

It is believed that Sushant had been suffering from depression and had stopped taking anti-depressants a few days before he hanged himself. Kapil, too, has suffered from depression in the past. After his infamous fight with Sunil Grover, the comedian had to leave his show and battled health issues. He went on record to confess that he had become alcoholic and arrogant and suffered from depression. Kapil had revealed that he would lock himself up inside a room with his pet and stars had stopped coming on his show. However, the comedian bounced back after going through proper treatment and surrounding himself with family members and others who care for him.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34 years old.