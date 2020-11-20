Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby soon. As seen in the pictures that are now going viral on social media, the couple is going to be the parents for the second time while they haven’t yet announced the news of their pregnancy officially. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shares Super Cute Pictures of Baby Anayra, Wife Ginni And The Entire Family on Diwali

The pictures that have recently started surfacing on social media shows Ginni with a baby bump. The stills are taken from the video that was posted by comedian Bharti Singh on her Instagram account a few days back. She posted a small video on Instagram on the occasion of Karwa Chauth showing off the celebrations and Ginni could be seen in the background with a baby bump. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Responds to Mukesh Khanna’s Statement Calling His Comedy Show ‘Vulgar’

In the Diwali pictures on Instagram posted by Kapil, Ginni hid her baby bump behind the chair while the rest of the family members posed in the front. The couple has a child named Anayra who was born in 2019. Kapil’s mom has also flown to Mumbai to help Ginni with the birth of the second child. The couple is expecting the baby in January next year.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 at a lavish wedding in Punjab. The wedding was attended by their close family members, friends, and a few members of both the Hindi and the Punjab film industry. The newlyweds then had a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai that was graced by the who’s who of the film industry including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Johny Lever, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi, Dharmendra and Jeetendra among others.

Our heartiest congratulations to Kapil and Ginni!