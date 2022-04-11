Last night on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma welcomed Superstar Singer – Season 2‘s judges, captains, contestants, and the host. The show was graced by super judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with the Captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali followed by talented contestants – Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu and Pratyush Anand and host Aditya Narayan.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Birthday Party Inside Photos And Videos: Music-Themed Celebration Where Everyone Wears Black

Kapil even pulled the leg of Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan, who share a close bond. The comedian then asked if she is getting a lot of marriage proposals. To this, Arunita shyly revealed that till now she has not received any marriage proposal. Following this, Kapil asked Pawandeep to propose her in half an hour – leaving everyone bursts into laughter. Sharma then went on to introduce Sayli and congratulated her on her engagement. Also Read - Sumona Chakravarti Breaks Silence on Rumours of Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show | Exclusive

Last year, Arunita joined Pawandeep and his entire family at his sister’s wedding in Uttarakhand. The pictures of the Indian Idol 12 runner-up taking part in the wedding festivities like family members surfaced on social media. The fans couldn’t resist talking about the chemistry between Pawandeep and Arunita and how she seemed extremely comfortable and happy bonding with his family members and relatives.