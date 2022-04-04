Kapil Sharma birthday party pics and videos: Comedian Kapil Sharma turned 41 on April 2 and hosted a grand birthday party for his friends and family members in Mumbai. The popular television personality had a music-themed birthday party where most guests were seen wearing black outfits. While Kapil looked dapper in a black shirt and a matching pair of pants beneath a grey jacket, his wife, Ginni Chatrath also looked lovely in a black dress. The couple’s daughter, Anayra, spread some cuteness at the event in her black dress with white frills.Also Read - Sumona Chakravarti Breaks Silence on Rumours of Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show | Exclusive

The guests from the party took to social media to share inside photos and videos from Kapil’s 41st birthday celebration. The comedian seemed to have a blast at the party as he sang and danced with his friends. Singer Teji Bajwa, who was one of the attendees, shared a clip of the comedian from the party with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life and good health. Special thanks to @jassijasbir paji and @yasir_hussain_singer bro for lightening up the night #Karindaytheband (sic).” Also Read - Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Trolls Him With Sidhu Meme, Says They Should Both Judge Kapil Sharma Show

Check inside videos and photos from Kapil Sharma’s 41st birthday party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teji Bajwa (@teji_bajwa)

Also Read - John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Takes a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show: It Doesn’t Translate to Ticket Sales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir hussain (@yasir_hussain_singer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma Universe (@kapil_sharmauniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma Universe (@kapil_sharmauniverse)

Kapil’s birthday cake was made to look like a musical instrument decorated with musical notes. ‘Happy Birthday Kapil Sir’ was seen written on the background wall as the venue seemed lit up with shades of blue.

Kapil received tons of birthday wishes from celebrities and fans on social media. From Akshay Kumar to Suniel Shetty and Anil Kapoor among others, many celebs took to Twitter to share happy wishes for the comedian. Kapil’s colleague from his show The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh, also shared a heartfelt wish on social media by posting a few pictures of the comedian. The caption on her post read, “H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y @kapilsharma You hold a special place in everyone’s heart Kapil. And more so in mine Because who else would annoy and endear, tease and please, taana-maaro and maafi-maango … all in a single minute…… except YOU May this day and all days to come bring you as much (and more) joy and happiness as you bring to the world around you! God bless (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

After launching his first solo comedy show in 2013, Kapil found his own niche in the film and TV industry. He also had a new Netflix show based on him titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet.’ Kapil is also working on a movie with filmmaker Nandita Das in which he is playing the role of a food delivery guy.