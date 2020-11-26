Kapil Sharma Body-Shames Twitter User For Saying He'd be Arrested Soon Like Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is not new to controversies. He has had his share of Twitter wars that made him land into the ugliest of controversies in the media and seems like he just saved himself from causing another one, not entirely though. On Wednesday, the comedian shushed a social media user who told him that after fellow comedian Bharti Singh‘s arrest, he’s also going to be on the radar soon. Also Read - Bharti Singh Comes Out of Jail After Being Arrested in Bollywood Drug Case - First Pictures

Kapil, in his usual style, body-shamed the Twitter user and asked him to speak after getting a new shirt made for himself. However, he later deleted the tweet. Here’s the screenshot: Also Read - Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bail Plea: Couple Granted Bail By Special NDPS Court

Ever since Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case, several people on social media had been discussing how Kapil and other comedians who work with Bharti are also going to be arrested soon for allegedly consuming anti-narcotics substances. The NCB didn’t mention if they are going to interrogate more people from the TV industry in the same case. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Why Court Didn't Accept NCB's Demand of Remand Custody

On Saturday, the agency performed a raid at Bharti’s residence in Andheri and production office in Versova and seized 86.5 gms of ganja after which both she and Haarsh were called in for questioning in the matter. As revealed by the NCB in its official statement, the couple admitted to consuming drugs and that led to their arrest. On Monday, they were granted bail by a special NDPS court.