Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed that the second baby is on the way. The actor, in his tweet made on Thursday, mentioned that his wife, Ginni Chatrath is expecting the second child and he wants to be there with the family. Kapil was replying to a fan’s post about his show going off-air when he made the subtle announcement. The actor wrote, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿” (sic) Also Read - Shocking! The Kapil Sharma Show to go Off-Air; Will Makers Bring New Season?

The rumours went rife regarding Kapil and Ginni expecting their second child last year. The couple did not confirm it but the fans started speculating. In a video posted by fellow comedian Bharti Singh, Kapil’s wife could be seen with a baby bump and that’s what made the fans go gaga after the news. Later, in the family photos shared during Diwali festivities, Ginni was made to stand behind a big chair and fans were quick to guess that it was a ‘strategic’ position to hide her baby bump.

Last month, Kapil once again hinted at the ‘good news’ when he tweeted that he had something to announce after which the speculations started rising again. Author and friend Chetan Bhagat also joined the brigade and ‘congratulated’ Kapil. However later, Kapil revealed that the ‘good news’ was about his Netflix debut.

Kapil and Ginni are already blessed with a daughter named Anayra who recently turned one. The actor’s fans may be disheartened with the confirmation of his show going off-air soon but the baby’s announcement is definitely going to put a smile on their faces!