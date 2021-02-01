Comedian Kapil Sharma announced the birth of his second child – a baby boy – on Monday morning. The actor received many congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues from the industry. However, a section of people also trolled him on social media for becoming a father of two within three years of the wedding. Kapil and Ginni are parents to a daughter named Anayra Sharma. Also Read - Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Blessed With Second Baby: Twitter Congratulates Comedian

Kapil took to Twitter on Monday morning to write, “Namaskaar, we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude” (sic) Also Read - Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Boy, Mother-Son Doing Fine

The comedian received best wishes from Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, Sumona Chakravarti, Suniel Shetty, and the like. However, many people tried to make fun of him by mentioning that he was ‘too quick’ to have his second child. “That was quick Smiling face with smiling eyes you had a baby girl last year,” wrote one person in the comments section, “No gap between child ? Not a good practice,” wrote another. Check out the comments on the post above.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Punjab. They hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai later where the biggies of Bollywood were seen in attendance. The couple welcomed their first baby in December 2019. While Kapil announced the news of Ginni’s second pregnancy in January this year, the speculations regarding the same were rife since August. In a video shared by Kapil’s friend and fellow comedian Bharti Singh, the fans were quick to spot Ginni’s baby bump. The video went viral in no time and Kapil’s fans began to ask him about the baby.