Speculations were rife that comedian Kapil Sharma is expecting a second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath. While he never confirmed the same, his latest tweet hints at the 'good news'. In a cryptic tweet made on Monday, Kapil asked about the English translation of 'shubh samachar'. He wrote, " शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं ? कृपया बतायें Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain ? Kripya bataye'n Folded hands" (sic)

Author Chetan Bhagat also took notice of his tweet and congratulated him in the same manner. He wrote, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut! (sic)

While the tweets kind-of hint at the actual ‘good news’, the fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from Kapil himself. A Twitter user wrote, “Subh samachaar ko english mein kahte hai Congratulations for another child”, while another wrote, “Aur good news ye hai ..ki kapil bhai ke ghar dusra chirag janam le chuka hai” (sic)

It was in November last year that the rumours of Kapil-Ginni expecting their second child soon did the rounds for the first time on social media. In a video shared by comedian Bharti Singh from the Karva Chauth celebrations at Kapil’s house, Ginni could be seen flaunting her baby bump that made fans speculate the news of her pregnancy. The couple has a daughter Anayra Sharma who recently turned one.